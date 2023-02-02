NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 9-1 (7).png

Hershey's Chocolatetown sign that greets Hershey Park guests when entering.

 Hershey Park | Wiki Commons

Hersheypark has announced the permanent removal of the classic ride "The Whip" ahead of the 2023 season.

The park made the announcement on Twitter without providing any explanation for the removal.

According to the park's history, "The Whip" was purchased by Milton Hershey in 1937 and had been located at various points in the park before being removed in 1976. It was later brought back to Hersheypark's Midway America section in 1997.

NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 9-1 (8).png

Hershey Park will be removing "The Whip" ride before the 2023 park season.

The future of the ride is currently unknown, and its removal was first reported by the American Amusement Park Museum in Newville, Cumberland County. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.