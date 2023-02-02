Hersheypark has announced the permanent removal of the classic ride "The Whip" ahead of the 2023 season.

The park made the announcement on Twitter without providing any explanation for the removal.

According to the park's history, "The Whip" was purchased by Milton Hershey in 1937 and had been located at various points in the park before being removed in 1976. It was later brought back to Hersheypark's Midway America section in 1997.

The future of the ride is currently unknown, and its removal was first reported by the American Amusement Park Museum in Newville, Cumberland County.

