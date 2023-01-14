NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 8-1 (11).png

In recent years, Pennsylvania has seen a divide in poverty among its population, with a decline in child poverty rates in nearly two dozen counties, but an increase in elderly poverty rates in almost a dozen counties.

According to data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey 5-year estimates, the child poverty rate in the state dropped from 21% in 2012-2016 to 17% in 2017-2021, though it remains higher than the overall poverty rate of 12.6%.

However, the elderly poverty rate (those aged 65 and over) saw a slight increase from 9.3% to 9.6%, but remains lower than the national average.

Most of the decreases in child poverty rates were in western and southern Pennsylvania, with the highest child poverty rates seen in Forest, Philadelphia, and Potter counties.

In contrast, the elderly poverty rate increased nationally and in Pennsylvania, with more counties seeing an increase in poverty rates among older populations than a decrease.

Bradford, Clearfield, Clinton, Dauphin, Forest, Lehigh, McKean, Montour, Philadelphia, and Pike counties all saw an increase in their elderly poverty rate. In contrast, only Centre County experienced a decrease in elderly poverty.

As Pennsylvania's population ages and its workforce continues to shrink, the state's budget surplus may become a deficit. The Independent Fiscal Office has warned that the expected increase in demand for government services could outpace the increase in tax revenues, resulting in a budget shortfall. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.