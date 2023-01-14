In recent years, Pennsylvania has seen a divide in poverty among its population, with a decline in child poverty rates in nearly two dozen counties, but an increase in elderly poverty rates in almost a dozen counties.

According to data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey 5-year estimates, the child poverty rate in the state dropped from 21% in 2012-2016 to 17% in 2017-2021, though it remains higher than the overall poverty rate of 12.6%.

However, the elderly poverty rate (those aged 65 and over) saw a slight increase from 9.3% to 9.6%, but remains lower than the national average.

Most of the decreases in child poverty rates were in western and southern Pennsylvania, with the highest child poverty rates seen in Forest, Philadelphia, and Potter counties.

In contrast, the elderly poverty rate increased nationally and in Pennsylvania, with more counties seeing an increase in poverty rates among older populations than a decrease.

Bradford, Clearfield, Clinton, Dauphin, Forest, Lehigh, McKean, Montour, Philadelphia, and Pike counties all saw an increase in their elderly poverty rate. In contrast, only Centre County experienced a decrease in elderly poverty.

As Pennsylvania's population ages and its workforce continues to shrink, the state's budget surplus may become a deficit. The Independent Fiscal Office has warned that the expected increase in demand for government services could outpace the increase in tax revenues, resulting in a budget shortfall.

