Harrisburg, Pa. — A high school track coach and teacher's aid from Mifflintown pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and providing alcohol to minors, according to acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Peyton Harris, 20, was an employee of Juniata and Newport High Schools in Juniata County.

“Parents and students trusted Mr. Harris to be a positive influence and empower the young people in their community,” said Henry. “He violated that trust when he exploited minors and put them at risk. Today’s guilty plea is a reminder that this office will continue to work to protect young people and hold accountable those who hurt them.”

Harris was employed as a teacher's aide and held the role of assistant manager for the track team at Juniata High School during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the attorney general's office.

The investigation revealed that Harris hosted a party where he gave alcohol to minors using a fake ID and took photographs and videos of minors engaging in sexual activity. The investigation release did not say how Harris got the alcohol, as he was himself underage.

On Jan. 17, Harris pleaded guilty to felony charges of child pornography and a third degree misdemeanor of furnishing alcohol to minors.

Other charges of photographing and disseminating child sex acts, invasion of privacy, and corruption of minors were nolle prossed, meaning the state chose not to prosecute those charges.

The case is being handled by Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.