Being named the Middle Atlantic Conference Player-of-the-Week is becoming a habit for Lebanon Valley College's Collin Jones.

A Central Mountain alum, Jones earned his third conference player-of-the-week award this season, solidifying his position as one of the top players in the league once again.

The former Wildcat turned Dutchmen already has a MAC Commonwealth Player-of-the-Year award to his name from the 2020-21 season. Jones is making a compelling case to win it again.

Jones' outstanding performance last week was key to the team's success. He recorded 43 points and 27 rebounds, with a pair of double-doubles, leading the Dutchmen to victory.

In a road defeat at Albright, Jones had game-highs of 24 points and 13 rebounds, and he led a second-half comeback scoring 11 of his points in an eight-minute span.

In Saturday's overtime win over Stevenson, Jones powered the Dutchmen with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Despite only having two points in the first half, Jones took over in the overtime period and knocked down a pair of threes to put up six points with two minutes left of the 81-73 win.

Jones has now recorded double-doubles in the last six games.

Jones, a member of the men's basketball team and a graduate of Central Mountain High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in digital communications at Lebanon Valley College.

