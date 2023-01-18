Philadelphia, Pa. — A 31-year-old doctoral student from Philadelphia was wrongfully arrested for a shoplifting incident that occurred in Webster, Texas in May of last year.
According to a report from NBC10 Philadelphia, the Webster Police identified the suspect as a woman named Julie Hudson, and a surveillance photo of the suspect looked similar to social media images of the Ph.D. student in Pennsylvania.
As a result, Hudson was repeatedly being denied jobs; she later discovered she had a criminal record. When she visited a Philadelphia police station on Jan. 5 to find out why, she was arrested and placed in custody.
Hudson spent nearly a week in jail before being cleared of the charges. She was released and returned home late Wednesday night.