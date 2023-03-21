Washington Boro, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is currently investigating the cause of an explosion that occurred near Lancaster that left one person with burns.

Firefighters from Blue Rock Fire Rescue - Station 903 - Highville and Engine Company 905 responded to a boat explosion on the Susquehanna River in Washington Boro last Friday.

According to a report from WGAL8, emergency crews were called to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, where they found the boat tied to a dock along the Susquehanna River. Personnel worked quickly to extinguish the fire and set up containment around the boat to help soak up any remaining fuel hazards from floating down river.

WGAL8's report says that, according to the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission Communications Director Mike Parker, the cause of the explosion is still unknown at this time. The commission is working with Manor Township Police and local fire departments that responded to the incident and is awaiting reports from those agencies.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission or Manor Township Police.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.