New legislation is proposing a ban on traveling animal acts in Pennsylvania.

The proposed legislation, brought forward by Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester), aims to ensure that animals are not subjected to long journeys, cramped and unhygienic conditions, and stressful performances.

Representative Shusterman stated that while larger traveling animal productions have shut down, smaller operations continue to “haul animals state to state.” She believes that this practice is inhumane and detrimental to the well-being of the animals.

The proposed legislation would prevent the transportation of elephants, big cats, bears, primates, kangaroos, giraffes, hippos, rhinos, zebras, tapirs, seals, sea lions, and sharks for public performances.

The ban would not affect zoos from exhibiting animals, nor would it prohibit nonprofits, educators, or wildlife rehabilitators from traveling for educational purposes with birds, lizards, or other exempt species.