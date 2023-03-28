Elkhorn Valley Packing is recalling approximately 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chuck product that may be contaminated with an E. coli strain, the USDA announced this week.

The problem was discovered when the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) conducted routine testing of ground beef derived from the product and a sample confirmed positive for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103. Infection with STEC O103 can result in diarrhea and vomiting.

To determine if you have an affected product, look for a package date of Feb. 16, 2023, and establishment number "EST. M-19549" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The complete list of serial numbers and box count numbers for the boneless beef chuck product that are subject to recall can be found here.

The product was shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations, including hotels, restaurants, and institutions in Pennsylvania, among other states.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Dallas Kenney, Director of Operations, Elkhorn Valley Packing, at 620-243-3308 or email at dallas@elkhornvalleypacking.com.

