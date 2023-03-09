An alligator-like reptile was found in a Pennsylvania park this week, prompting a number of questions about the reptile's origins, according to animal responders and reporting from WPVI.

A fisherman sighted the creature in a body of water in FDR Park in Philadelphia on March 5, WPVI reports. Animal Care and Control Team Philly (ACCT Philly) was called in to rescue the creature.

The type of reptile remains unclear: American alligator and "caimans" native to Central and South America have been suggested. The creature will receive proper identification and care in rehab, where the creature now resides, said ACCT Philly on Facebook.

Per Pennsylvania state law, it is illegal to abandon animals.

Laws regulating exotic animal purchases are slim, but one step came in Dec. 2022 with the passage of The "Big Cat Public Safety Act" (BCPSA) to prohibit possession of big cat species.

ACCT Philly reminds the public to consider rescuing reptiles from area rescue centers, rather than purchasing an exotic creature or non-native creature, which could cause detrimental effects on ecosystems.

