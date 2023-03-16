The Speranza Animal Rescue organization went into "crisis mode" Tuesday when every canine in the shelter became suddenly ill.

The animal rescue unit located in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania began chronicling the event on the organization's Facebook page. A veternarian and volunteers stepped in to help resolve the situation.

According to Facebook posts, the situation became dire Wednesday morning. "Our dogs are sick. Every single one of them here on the property; that’s all 50 dogs."

The symptoms the dogs are experiencing include fever, lethargy, coughing, sneezing, and not eating.

Another post continued, "Most won't eat. Some won't even get up to go outside to potty without coaxing... They have been on antibiotics being treated for Kennel cough but are continuing to worsen. So, the treatment plan has changed."

The cause of the sudden outbreak is unclear at this time. According to the rescue, "this all started when we brought a dog in from a shelter a few hours away. Our vet believes it’s canine influenza, but took some swabs to confirm." The swab results are expected within 3-4 days.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.