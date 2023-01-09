Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — An active shooter situation in Wilkes-Barre was caught on camera by the hit TV show "On Patrol: Live" on Friday night.

The show, which airs on the REELZ channel and features live video from police departments across the country, temporarily went off the air as the situation unfolded.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department responded to a complaint at around 9:44 p.m. and found that a resident at 31 Chestnut Street was "shooting rounds out of the windows of his home and subsequently barricaded himself inside the home and would not heed the direction of officers on scene," according to a statement on the department's Facebook page.

The Pennsylvania State Police's Special Emergency Response Team eventually took the 66-year-old resident into custody at around 7:04 a.m. on Saturday.

The incident is under investigation and residents in the area are being asked to check for damage to their homes or premises.

