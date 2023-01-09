NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 3-1 (21).png
919039361464473

Wilkes-Barre, Pa. — An active shooter situation in Wilkes-Barre was caught on camera by the hit TV show "On Patrol: Live" on Friday night.

The show, which airs on the REELZ channel and features live video from police departments across the country, temporarily went off the air as the situation unfolded.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department responded to a complaint at around 9:44 p.m. and found that a resident at 31 Chestnut Street was "shooting rounds out of the windows of his home and subsequently barricaded himself inside the home and would not heed the direction of officers on scene," according to a statement on the department's Facebook page.

The Pennsylvania State Police's Special Emergency Response Team eventually took the 66-year-old resident into custody at around 7:04 a.m. on Saturday.

The incident is under investigation and residents in the area are being asked to check for damage to their homes or premises.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.