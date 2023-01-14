A 62-year-old man was arrested last week after stealing a shopping cart full of packaged meat from a Walmart in South Euclid, Ohio.

According to the South Euclid Police Department, the man was caught on security cameras pushing the cart out of the store without paying. He then filled a suitcase with the stolen meat, throwing anything that didn't fit into the dumpster.

The man was stopped by officers at a nearby RTA bus stop and admitted selling the stolen meat to local restaurants at half price.

The man had several outstanding warrants and had been arrested 70 times previously. He was booked for theft.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.