An apartment floor collapse at an off-campus party near Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) injured 12 people on Saturday night.
According to multiple reports and the state police, first responders arrived at the scene, approximately a mile from the university's campus, just before midnight. All occupants were able to exit the apartment.
Reports and videos show that the second floor of the apartment collapsed while several people were inside, but it is unclear how many individuals were present at the time of the accident.
#WATCH - Chaos erupted inside an apt near @IUPedu Sat. night, after the 2nd floor caved in. Folks hung onto appliances & furniture, & broke windows to get out.@PSPTroopAPIO say at least 8 ppl went to hospital by EMS or private car w/ minor or serious injuries.@KDKA #IUP pic.twitter.com/DOQNS0Iapi— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) March 27, 2023
State police have said that 12 individuals sustained injuries, and seven of those individuals were taken to a hospital for further treatment.
The cause of the floor collapse is not yet known, but authorities are investigating the incident.