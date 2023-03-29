An apartment floor collapse at an off-campus party near Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) injured 12 people on Saturday night.

According to multiple reports and the state police, first responders arrived at the scene, approximately a mile from the university's campus, just before midnight. All occupants were able to exit the apartment.

Reports and videos show that the second floor of the apartment collapsed while several people were inside, but it is unclear how many individuals were present at the time of the accident.

State police have said that 12 individuals sustained injuries, and seven of those individuals were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the floor collapse is not yet known, but authorities are investigating the incident.

