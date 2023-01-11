Atlantic City, New Jersey witnessed the washing ashore of a 30-foot "sub-adult" humpback whale last weekend, marking the second such incident in the city in a span of 15 days.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center performed a necropsy on the recently deceased whale for clues on what factors contributed to the animal's death.

According to a report, scientists named two contributing factors to the animal's death.

"Marks from a suspected ship strike were observed just behind the blowhole on the whale’s right side. When that area was opened and examined, a large hematoma (bruise) was observed. Samples of the affected muscle tissue were collected to be analyzed by a pathologist to confirm if this was a contributing factor to the whale’s death," according to a the MMSC's report.

The second significant finding, researchers discovered, were scars on the 33.5 foot female whale from a possible entanglement.

Once scientists completed the necropsy, they buried the whale on site.

Crowds gathered to witness the event and take pictures, while officials urged people to stay back to avoid coming into contact with any potentially harmful substances.

Multiple sources have reported this is the fourth beached whale this season.

According to a 20-year summary of stranding data from MMSC, there have been an average of seven whale strandings per year in New Jersey over the last 20 years. During the last two years, whale strandings in New Jersey have been at or just below the average.

