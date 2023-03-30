Erick Kilburn Jr. will finally get the shoes he was looking for.

For the high school freshman from Michigan, finding the right pair of sneakers wasn't about brand, color, or price. He just needed a pair that would actually fit.

Kilburn, a 6'10" student from Goodrich High School, had been struggling to find shoes that fit for quite some time. That is where Under Armour and senior director of footwear development Robb Cropp came into play.

In a MLive-News' video below you can see Cropp meeting with Kilburn and his family this past weekend to do some measurements and start the process of creating a custom shoe for Erick.

"This is my biggest foot i've ever done—for sure," Cropp told MLive-News. "And i've been doing this for about 30 years."

According to the report, Kilburn will require a size 23 or bigger to fit his feet. For perspective, former professional basketball player Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal wears a size 22.

"It means everything to me," said Kilburn to MLive.

Cropp told MLive he was excited about "being able to help a young man, to be able to compete... and do what every person should be able to do, have a good pair of fitting shoes."

