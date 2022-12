Reprinted from Accuweather

AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves.

AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be accompanied by much colder air and has the potential to bring snow as far south as the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.

Cold air will take root over a portion of the North Central states this weekend in the wake of light to moderate snow in the region. The cold air will not advance much to the south and east until after another storm aims for the Midwest and Northeast during the first part of next week. Highs will be mainly in the 40s and 50s from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast with that early-week storm.

Without cold air in place, the first storm that is expected to track from the southern Plains on Monday to the St. Lawrence Valley early Wednesday will produce mainly rain. A few patches of ice or a wintry mix can occur at the onset Tuesday night in parts of the central and northern Appalachians, but any accumulating snow is likely to be restricted to southeastern Canada.

The next storm will come along a day or two later and take a more west-to-east path. The second storm may track farther to the south than the early week storm and is likely to be accompanied by more cold air than its predecessor. In one more southern scenario, the storm could travel from the southern Plains on Thursday to off the coast of North Carolina on Friday night.

Temperatures will need to dip only into the mid-30s for snow to fall and to the lower 30s to the upper 20s for snow to accumulate.

“Getting snow to fall in the Midwest and Northeast in this volatile weather pattern is like trying to thread a needle between rounds of cold air coming from Canada and moisture coming from the West and Plains,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said. “There is a possibility in the mid- to late-week period that needle could be threaded, with a swath of travel-disrupting accumulating snow possibly occurring somewhere from the central and northern Plains and to New England and the interior mid-Atlantic.”

AccuWeather meteorologists are examining a number of complex factors that may dictate the scope, location and amount of snow.

"One of the variables will be how far south and east Arctic air presses ahead of the storm," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

Should enough cold air slice into the Midwest and Northeast and hold on, then the storm could put down a swath of accumulating snow from portions of Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan and perhaps as far south as the zone from Illinois to Virginia, Maryland and Delaware late in the week. If cold air fails to move in or gives up too quickly, then the snow zone may set up well to the north from the central Great Lakes to the St. Lawrence Valley.

It could come down to the strength of an area of high pressure at the jet stream level over the Gulf of Mexico and the strength of the storm, Lundberg and AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno explained.

"If that Gulf of Mexico high is too strong, it may prevent cold air from pushing far enough to the south in the first place," Lundberg said.

On the other hand, the storm could overcome a lack of cold air and trigger snow heavy enough to accumulate if the storm becomes fairly strong, according to Rayno. If the storm remains weak, then it may bring only a mix of rain and wet snow or non-accumulating wet snow, he explained.

At this point, the second storm is the one to watch for the chance of snow for a dozen states later next week. Those with travel or outdoor plans may want to stay tuned to the forecast due to the potential for temperatures to change with new data coming in, and that may play a role in precipitation types and amounts predicted.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.