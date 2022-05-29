Lower Burrell, Pa. — A Bronze Star that was part of the state's large trove of unclaimed property was returned to a veteran's family after officials managed to track down the surviving heirs.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity returned the Bronze Star and other military memorabilia to the family of the late Frank Musto, a U.S. Army veteran who served his country in World War II, at a ceremony at VFW Post 92 recently.

“It’s an incredible honor to return this Bronze Star to the Musto family,” Garrity said. “Frank Musto enlisted when he was just 19 years old and served our country during World War II. He was wounded during battle in France. As a fellow veteran, and on behalf of the entire Commonwealth, I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude for Frank’s service and his and his family’s sacrifices for our country.”

In addition to the Bronze Star and related military decorations, an engraved bullet casing from Musto’s military funeral was returned to his family at the ceremony, including several of his children and grandchildren.

“We’re all very proud of our father’s service in World War II, and it means the world to us that the Bronze Star is now back with his family,” said Ron Musto, one of Frank Musto’s sons. “Our entire family would like to thank Treasurer Garrity and her team at the Treasury Department for taking care of these military decorations and for making sure they were reunited with us.”

Like most tangible unclaimed property, these military decorations — along with a black and white photo of Frank Musto and several other items — were received by Treasury as the contents of a safe deposit box.

Treasury staff determined that the box owner was Frank’s late son Jody Musto, so they researched newspaper articles and the internet to find family members or heirs to the property.

Treasury staff made cold calls and eventually connected with the family to start the return process. The Musto family had thought the contents of the box were lost for good after an unsuccessful attempt to obtain a list of its contents from the bank.

For his military service, Frank Musto was also awarded a Purple Heart, WWII Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, and European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal. Those medals were already in the family’s possession.

The Pennsylvania Treasury works to return all unclaimed property with special consideration given to military decorations and memorabilia. Treasurer Garrity has returned 262 military decorations including 3 Purple Hearts and 2 Bronze Stars since taking office. The Treasury has returned a total of 560 military decorations and memorabilia.

The Treasury’s vault still holds hundreds of military decorations including Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars, Legion of Merit awards, campaign medals, military identification tags and more representing every branch of the military and nearly every major conflict. These items are not auctioned and are held by the Treasury in perpetuity or until a rightful owner is found.

