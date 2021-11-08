Williamsport, Pa. -- In a statement issued today, Police Chief Christopher Kriner of the Old Lycoming Township Police Department said, "Both DA Gardner and I agree that this situation is a travesty of colossal proportions and this investigation will not conclude until all evidence is gathered and analyzed, interviews are conducted and justice on behalf of the two deceased innocent girls is achieved."

Kriner is addressing the discovery of the remains of two children found buried on property along Livermore Rd. in Williamsport this past weekend.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this active investigation," Kriner said only some information in conjunction with information contained in additional warrants that will be disclosed later this morning will be released at this time.

Six-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Snyder died/was killed and subsequently buried in 2016 in the back yard of the residence at 653 Livermore Road, Williamsport.

Four-year-old Jasmine Jean Snyder died/was killed and subsequently buried in 2017 in the back yard of the residence at 653 Livermore Road, Williamsport.

The remains of the two deceased children are being flown to Erie Pennsylvania this morning for further analysis by a Forensic Anthropologist, Kriner said.

The case has been classified as a homicide. Investigation into the manner of death, motive,and the timeline of events continues to be explored by law enforcement.

The Old Lycoming Township Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from Detectives of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office, according to Kriner.

Other Local and Regional law enforcement agencies have thus far assisted with locating and exhuming the remains of the deceased children, including the FBI and State Police.

"The gratitude owed to these agencies as well as the Hepburn Twp. Fire Department, and Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office for scene security this weekend cannot be overstated," said Kriner.

"I cannot offer further comment at this time as my Department and the Investigators must return to work to see that all perpetrators of these horrific crimes are held accountable," Kriner said.