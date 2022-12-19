Erie, Pa. — Every year, thousands of Americans travel over the holiday season. Some are visiting distant family members, while others choose to flee to a warmer climate for a nice vacation. If any of your plans involve being away, make sure that you protect your unattended home from theft and other issues.

These holiday travel prep tips have been shared by Erie Insurance Group.

Tip 1: Share your itinerary.

A good rule of thumb, whether you're hunting, hiking, or visiting a loved one, is to let a few trusted people know where you are going and when. If something goes wrong, your friends or family members will better be able to help if they know where you're supposed to be. Information on travel plans that can be shared include a general rundown of plans, departure and arrival dates, flight numbers and times, and a contact number.

Tip 2: Take care of deliveries.

If you trust your neighbor, you can ask a neighbor to collect your mail while you are absent. Otherwise, ask the postal service to hold your mail while you are away.

Tip 3: Don't leave untouched snow.

Potential burglars can easily tell if nobody is home if untouched snow has piled up on a driveway. Hire someone to remove snow around your home and/or ask someone to pull in to your driveway occasionally to leave tracks.

Tip 4: Put lights on timers.

If lights are on, it usually means that somebody is home. Make burglars second-guess whether your home is empty by using timers to switch lamps on at various times. If you want to go a step further, leave on a radio that is tuned in to a talk radio station to make it sound like people are chatting in your home.

Tip 5: Adjust your thermostat.

If you aren't leaving any pets in your house, you can lower the temperature to 55 degrees (F). This will keep things from freezing, but will give your furnace a break and save a bit of money on your heating bill.

Tip 6: Turn off the water.

Pipe bursts or leaks can flood your house while you're away. Turn off the water main before leaving and drain the pipes by flushing toilets and turning on faucets. Water heaters sometimes have a "vacation mode" that refrains from keeping water warm while you're not home.

Tip 7: Unplug electronics that won't be in use.

Aside from your anti-burglary lamps, refrigerator, and other essentials, it's wise to unplug the devices that will not be in use while you're away. Washers, dryers, televisions, computers, toasters, and coffee makers can all be unplugged. The rationale behind this is that plugged in appliances can use up energy even when they're not in use.

Tip 8: Make a winter kit.

Winter storms can hit hard and fast. When traveling by car, store some emergency items in your trunk in case you become stranded or stuck. Items to bring include blankets/a sleeping bag, fresh water, non-perishable snacks, boots, jumper cables, a shovel, a plastic jug full of sand or cat litter, and a red bandanna for signaling.

