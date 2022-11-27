Loganton, Pa. — A 58-year-old man was cited for allegedly urinating in a public area, just feet from a restroom.
Larry S. Peiser, of Rolling Meadows, Ill., stopped at a rest area at mile marker 194 off Interstate 80 on Nov. 24, according to police. Trooper David Walker reportedly spotted Peiser urinating beside his pickup truck, which was parked about 100 feet from a public restroom.
Walker cited the man for disorderly conduct for creating a "physically offensive condition."
