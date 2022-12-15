Travel delays are in place on Route 15 in both directions in Brady Township, Lycoming County, due to tractor trailers being stuck along the roadway, according to PennDOT.
Be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, avoid the area if possible, and drive with caution.
