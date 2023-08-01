Area nonprofit Transitions of PA has issued a statement in response to a recent domestic violence homicide in Union County.

Tharifah Wenrich, Mifflinburg, lost her life Sunday in what was allegedly a domestic dispute.

“It is hard to find words that make sense of this tragedy, but our hearts go out to Tharifah’s family and friends as they mourn. We at Transitions are mourning alongside them," said Mae-Ling Kranz, Chief Executive Officer at Transitions.

Unfortunately, Tharifah’s murder is not an isolated incident. In the last 10 years, more than 1,600 individuals have died from domestic violence-related incidents across the state of Pennsylvania.

Each year the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) compiles and publishes an annual Fatality Report, and although pending for 2022, statics show in 2021 that 112 victims lost their lives to domestic violence in Pennsylvania.

“Although domestic violence related homicides in Union County are reportedly low, the incidents of domestic violence occurring are not. Domestic violence happens in every neighborhood, and to people of every race, ethnicity, age, identity, religion, socioeconomic class, education level, and profession,” said Kranz.

Domestic violence is a pattern of coercive behavior used by one partner to gain and maintain control over the other partner. It is pervasive, complex, and takes many forms including emotional, psychological, physical, sexual, financial, and technological. According to statistics, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men report having experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

“We want anyone who may be experiencing abuse in their relationship to know they are not alone, and we can help," said Kranz.

Transitions of PA's services are voluntary, confidential, safe, and free to those who need them. Anyone who feels unsafe in their relationship is urged to call 1-800-850-7948, Transitions' 24/7 crisis hotline, to speak with a trained advocate.

All calls and services are always confidential. Anyone who suspects they know someone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to reach out for more information and resources about how to help make a difference in the lives of victims and survivors of domestic violence.

