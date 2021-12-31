Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle as it traveled through the borough.

The stop was conducted at 900 S. Market St. on Dec. 16 after officers said they viewed a missing bumper without a license plate displayed. Once stopped, officers said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A female passenger, identified as Crystal Jackson, 50, of Rochester, NY, told officers she had a blunt in the center console. Authorities continued to question her and located 10 additional baggies of marijuana inside the vehicle.

K9 units were called to the scene and alerted officers to more narcotics inside the vehicle. Freedom towing was called and three individuals were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle at an impound turned up 25 more bags of marijuana.

Jackson was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance. Sammie Lee Griner, 53, of Rochester, NY was charged with the same offenses. A third suspect was identified, but no charges were filed.

Both Jackson and Griner are being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Crystal Jackson docket sheet

Sammie Lee Griner docket sheet