Berwick, Pa. — Police who stopped a suspended driver reportedly found a large amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded gun in the car.

Berwick Officer Steven Torres was on patrol on Aug. 31 around 10 p.m. when he checked the registration of a Kia Forte at a red light near Front and Market streets.

The owner of the vehicle, Willis Person, who also appeared to be the man driving, had a suspended license for a previous DUI, records showed. When Torres stopped him, he spotted Person, 59, allegedly holding an open container of alcohol in his hand.

Torres also noticed the rear passenger was lying low across the back seat in an attempt to hide himself, arrest papers say. Eventually, the man was identified as Jonathan M. Diefenderfer, 37, who was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Columbia County, according to police.

In Person's backpack, police found .357 caliber bullets for the gun, but Person denied there was a firearm in the car. When police searched it though, they discovered a loaded Ruger .357 revolver with the handle positioned towards the driver and the barrel towards the rear of the car.

In the rear passenger door pocket, Torres allegedly found 103 bags of heroin. They also found a cigarette box containing cocaine and pills under the front seat, where another passenger, Levi Stout, was sitting, charges say.

Diefenderfer was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and fleeing to avoid apprehension.

Person, W. Front Street, Berwick, was charged with illegally possessing a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license. Both men are awaiting a preliminary hearing in District Judge Richard Cashman's office on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Diefenderfer docket sheet

Person docket sheet

Stout, 37, is facing one charge of possession of a controlled substance. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Stout docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.