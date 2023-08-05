Berwick, Pa. — A traffic stop led to felony assault charges after the driver fought with police and left one with a blood lip, according to court records.

Berwick officers Steven Torres and Chris Kelchner were on patrol on June 6 around 1 a.m. when they spotted a Nissan driving on West Front Street without working taillights. After pulling the vehicle over in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill convenience store, they noticed the passenger, Isaik Fortin, trying to conceal something underneath the seat, Torres said.

Torres asked Fortin to step out of the car, while Kelchner asked driver Amanda Daniels to also get out of the car. Daniels, 26, reportedly refused multiple times before agreeing to get out.

But as soon as she stepped out of the car, she tried to get back in, forcing Kelchner to grab her wrist to stop her, charges say. Daniels allegedly began fighting and "squared up" with Kelchner before punching him in the face, giving him a bloody lip. He was able to take her to the ground before putting her in handcuffs, court records show.

Inside the car, police found two Mike's Hard Lemonade drinks under the seat and an open one in the door panel. Fortin reportedly admitted that's what he was trying to hide when police stopped them.

Daniels, who smelled strongly of alcohol, refused to submit to a breath or blood test. Records show her license was suspended from a previous

DUI.

Daniels was charged with aggravated and simple assault, resisting arrest, DUI, driving with a suspended license, and other traffic violations. Fortin was not charged in the incident.

