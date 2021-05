If you are traveling Route 11/15 northbound and southbound Thursday morning, be advised that the traffic signals between Park Road and Monroe Market Place in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, are not working due to a power outage.

The traffic signal outage will likely impact cross traffic in this area. Fire police are currently on scene assisting with traffic management.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the area.