Luzerne/Columbia counties -- Traffic is being detoured off Interstate 80 onto Route 93 in Luzerne County. Motorists who wish to get back onto Interstate 80 westbound can follow Route 93 to Route 339 back onto Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 339, Mainville/Mifflinville, Columbia County.

The roadway is closed from Rt. 93, PA Exit 256 (Conyngham/Nesopeck), Luzerne County to Rt. 339, Exit PA 242 (Mainville/Mifflinville), Columbia, County due to a crash of two tractor trailers.

PennDOT expects the road will be closed for several hours.