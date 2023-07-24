Trader Joe's, the popular grocery chain with 9 stores in Pennsylvania and locations across the nation, has issued a recall for certain cookie products after concerns that they "may contain rocks."

The affected cookies include the Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

The recall comes after Trader Joe's was alerted by the supplier of these cookies about the possibility of rocks being present in some packages. In response to the potential safety hazard, the retailer has taken action and removed all affected products from sale, ensuring they are destroyed to prevent any further risk.

Customers who have purchased these specific cookies with the following SKU numbers and sell-by dates are urged not to consume them. The affected products are:

Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with a sell-by date between 10/19/23 and 10/21/23

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with a sell-by date between 10/17/23 and 10/21/23

Trader Joe's is advising customers to either discard the cookies immediately or return them to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund. The company is taking this precautionary measure to ensure the well-being of all those who have purchased the affected products.

For any inquiries or concerns regarding the recall, customers are encouraged to reach out to Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time. Alternatively, customers can send an email to the provided contact.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.