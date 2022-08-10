A tractor trailer tried to cross a one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck.

This one-lane bridge which crosses White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15.

The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.

