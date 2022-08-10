NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 3-1.png

Photo by Joie Michaels

 919039361464473

A tractor trailer tried to cross a one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck.

Resized_Resized_20220810_154727.jpg

Photo by Joie Michaels

This one-lane bridge which crosses White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. 

Resized_20220810_152350.jpg

Photo by Joie Michaels

The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.   

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!