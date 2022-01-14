Lewis Township, Pa. – A tractor trailer driver from Nebraska was killed Thursday in a crash on Interstate 80 westbound that shut the roadway down for several hours.

Kenneth L. Mitchell, 52, of Omaha, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

The crash occurred at 10:53 a.m. at mile marker 194.5 in Lewis Township, Union County.

Police said Mitchell veered off the north shoulder of the road. When he attempted to correct, his Freightliner Cascadia sharply swerved onto the travel lanes and overturned. Mitchell’s tractor trailer then slid into the guide rail on the south side of the road and came to final rest facing southeast across both travel lanes, police said.

Both lanes of I-80 westbound were closed for several hours and re-opened by 4 p.m., according to PennDOT.

A detour using I-180 and Route 220 was in place.