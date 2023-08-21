Cogan Station, Pa. — The driver of a tractor trailer that rolled over Saturday morning had methamphetamine is his truck, police say.

Now police are investigating if driver Deangelo Derico Colen, 44, was high when he tipped the 18-wheeler on State Route 973 in Lycoming Township around 7 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they learned Colen had reportedly sent "suspicious" text messages using a passerby's cell phone immediately following the crash. Neither Colen nor his passenger, who he had picked up a few days earlier in Maryland, were injured, police said.

Colen refused to answer any questions from police. They obtained a search warrant for the truck and allegedly discovered "a quantity" of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Colen was arrested and arraigned before being taken to the Lycoming County Prison. Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident to determine if Colen may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

