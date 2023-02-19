Snow Shoe truck ax
Snow Shoe, Pa. — A tractor trailer driver from Connecticut was killed in a three-vehicle accident early Friday morning, officials say.

Galdino Negreros, of Wethrsfield, died of blunt force trauma following the crash on Interstate 80 eastbound at 5:30 a.m., said Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers. Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lane after witnesses reported three tractor trailers had crashed just prior to the rest entrance stop.

A Life Flight helicopter was called to transport the critically-injured Negregos, but due to weather conditions, it was unable to fly, according to Snow Shoe fire officials. Instead, he was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but was later pronounced dead.

The manner of death is considered accidental, Sayers added. State Police at Rockview are investigating the crash.

