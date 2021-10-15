Lewisburg, Pa. -- At 5:31 a.m. today, the on-duty personnel from A Platoon responded with MICU 2 and the Rescue to a commercial vehicle accident with heavy entrapment on US15 near Lewisburg.

A tractor trailer crash closed all lanes of Rt. 15 and required a heavy response from emergency personnel. Authorities report one injury at the scene. The individual was taken via LifeFlight and their condition is currently unknown.

Volunteers and additional staff from the relief shift, due in at 6 a.m., responded Truck 2, Engine 2 and Brush 2.

Professional services from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Union Township Fire Company (Winfield) Engine 6, Mifflinburg Hose Company Rescue 3, Shamokin Dam Fire Company Squad 90, Geisinger LifeFlight1, ERRMS MICU1-3 (Hummels Wharf), Shamokin Bureau of Fire Rescue 62 and their Collapse 60, Aurand's Towing, Citizens Electric, Windstream, PennDOT and Union County EMA aided in the effort.

Staff at CSR911 acquired the resources and tracked the activity, making it much easier to properly document the call afterward, according to Lewisburg Firefighters and Professional EMT's Facebook page.

Rt. 15 was closed in both directions between Cardinal Street and Furnace Road in Union Township, Union County. PennDOT reported that all lanes were reopened by 11:20 a.m.