Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 49-year-old man was charged after a mechanic located a GPS tracking device underneath the bumper of his wife's vehicle.

A temporary PFA was filed on Sept. 30 against Jason M. Eisenhuth after the accuser suspected him of stalking her. Eisenhuth had shown up several times to where his wife was without being told her location, she explained to police.

The accuser texted Eisenhuth to say she went to Geisinger in Danville on Sept. 29, but instead parked her vehicle on Orange Street in Northumberland. Eisenhuth came to the area a short time later and parked in front of his wife’s vehicle, police said.

Eisenhuth sent several text messages to his wife questioning her whereabouts.

The vehicle was taken to the RHB Enterprise Garage in Selinsgrove on Oct. 5 where a GPS tracking device was discovered, police said. The accuser turned the device into PSP Stonington where it was entered into evidence.

Eisenhuth was charged with first-degree misdemeanor stalking, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Eisenhuth posted $25,000 monetary bail through a bondsman on Oct. 7 and was released from the Northumberland County Jail.

Docket sheet

