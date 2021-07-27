Harrisburg, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority has approved an investment of $2,234,500 for the Towanda Borough Municipal Authority, which will be used for the Monroe Borough Water Line Replacement Project.

Monroe's section of the water system was installed in the early 1900s, and contains piping partially made of lead.

The state grant will allow the Authority to remove about 7,600 feet of 10-inch and 6-inch diameter lead-containing cast iron pipes.

It also will enable the authority to remove approximately 7,600 feet of existing 10-inch and 6-inch diameter lead-containing cast iron pipe,; and associated service connections, to be replaced with 10-inch and 8-inch diameter ductile iron pipe and modern, lead-free service connections and laterals.

“As we look at our aging infrastructure in most of our local communities, it has never been more important to support their efforts to improve water quality through improved systems,” commented State Sen. Gene Yaw.

“Monroe Borough’s public water system needs significant upgrades from the iron pipes that were originally installed. This funding will ensure safe, potable drinking water for years to come," Yaw added.

“Although there is very little lead present in the drinking water, replacing these old pipes now will eliminate the possibility of a serious health threat developing down the road,” said State Rep. Tina Pickett.

“I am pleased the project was recognized as being worthy of state funding and commend the authority for seeking assistance to complete this important water system upgrade," Pickett said in conclusion.