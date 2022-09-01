Towanda, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda were called to a home on Chestnut Hill Lane for reports of stolen cash in late August.

A 22-year-old male reported $3,500 stolen from the residence on August 26 around noon. Police later arrested 23-year-old Damian Wells on theft charges.

Wells allegedly stole the money and used a portion of it to purchase a cell phone, a diamond ring, and a tobacco vape. The remainder of the money was siezed and later returned to its rightful owner.

Wells was arrested and arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Wells is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 14 with Magesterial District Judge Todd Carr.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.