Springfield Twp., Pa - A Towanda woman who led police on a miles-long car chase in Bradford County had a suspended license and a warrant out for her arrest, according to charges.

Towanda State Trp. Brett Cohen attempted to stop Harley Alice Platt, 26, on Feb. 19 at 10:45 a.m. after he noticed her Chevrolet Cavalier allegedly had an expired inspection sticker. Platt, who was headed south on State Route 14, didn’t pull over after Cohen activated his lights and sirens.

Instead, Platt sped up and began passing vehicles in no-passing zones and around blind corners, Cohen said. During the chase, troopers reportedly saw Platt toss two unidentified objects out of her window.

She lost control of her car as she tried to make a right turn onto Wetona Road and crashed into a field, breaking through a barbed wire fence. She continued through the field and crashed through another section of barbed wire fence to get back on to Wetona Road, arrest papers say.

The chase was stopped after Cohen’s patrol car became disabled in the field.

Platt was later picked up by police and interviewed at the Bradford County Jail. She admitted fleeing from police, saying she and her passenger, 28-year-old Joshua Engle, were wanted on previous charges and did not want to go back to jail.

Platt is charged with fleeing police, careless and reckless driving, disregarding traffic lanes, driving at an unsafe speed, driving with an obstructed view, failing to obey traffic control devices, and driving without a valid license or inspection.

