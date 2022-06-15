Wilkes Barre, Pa. — In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the company responsible for “Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker” announced that the show will be renamed “NUTCRACKER! Magic of Christmas Ballet.”

Talmi Entertainment, the Massachusetts-based production company, was founded by Akiva Talmi, whose family came to America from Odessa, Ukraine.

“Talmi Entertainment unequivocally rejects this war on Ukraine. Our central message in bringing dance to America has always been one of peace and unity,” Talmi said. “This name change is consistent with the founding values reflected in our earliest projects: the First International Glasnost Festival and the Kozlov’s Leap to Freedom tour, which came about as Communism collapsed.”

This production is the largest of its kind, according to Talmi Entertainment, and the show will be headed back to the Wilkes Barre on Nov. 11 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets for the show go on sale June 17.

A portion of the proceeds for the 2022 tour will be donated to relief efforts in Ukraine. Talmi Entertainment’s goal is to donate $100,000 through UNICEF.

