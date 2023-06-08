Harrisburg, Pa. — A new Pennsylvania House bill proposes new measures to protect K-9 officers from overheating in cars.

The bill, formally called House Bill 1334, is also known as Totti's Law — named for a Pennsylvanian K-9 officer who died in a hot police car in 2016.

“The tragic loss of a police K-9 to overheating in Georgia just yesterday is a somber reminder of the dangers our K-9 officers face, not just in Pennsylvania, but across the country,” said State Rep. Scott Conklin of Centre County, who introduced the bill. “These loyal dogs risk their lives to protect and serve, and we must do our part to ensure their safety.”

The law would mandate that any emergency vehicle transporting a K-9 officer be fitted with a K-9 heat-detection device. The devices would set off an alarm, honk the car horn, and automatically lower vehicle windows when a sensor detects a certain temperature.

“This proposed legislation draws from painful experiences,” Rep. Conklin said. “Integrating these heat-detection devices into our police vehicles would prevent future tragedies, providing a safer environment for our K-9 officers.”

Conklin said the device cost — approximately $900 — is a small investment compared to the $20,000 cost of training a new police dog, and that protecting police dogs is a moral obligation.

Several police departments already use this technology to protect K-9 officers.

“We've seen the devastating effects of heat exhaustion in our K-9 officers,” Rep. Conklin said. “As legislators, it's our duty to prevent such incidents. In honor of those K-9 officers that have fallen, the resilience of their handlers and the invaluable service these dogs provide, let's enact this legislation and effect meaningful change.”

