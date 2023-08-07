A tornado watch and flood advisory are both in effect in NorthcentralPa. The National Weather Service has issued the following messages:
Tornado Watch
TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 602 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 120 PM EDT MON AUG 7 2023 TORNADO WATCH 602 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LANCASTER LEBANON LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN TIOGA UNION YORK
Flood Advisory
Flood Advisory National Weather Service State College PA 329 PM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023 Lycoming PA-Sullivan PA- 329 PM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Lycoming and Sullivan. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 329 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ralston. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.