Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.