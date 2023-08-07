Tornado Watch 2020

A tornado watch and flood advisory are both in effect in NorthcentralPa. The National Weather Service has issued the following messages:

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 602
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
120 PM EDT MON AUG 7 2023

TORNADO WATCH 602 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

PA
.    PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAMS                BEDFORD             BLAIR
CAMBRIA              CAMERON             CENTRE
CLEARFIELD           CLINTON             COLUMBIA
CUMBERLAND           DAUPHIN             FRANKLIN
FULTON               HUNTINGDON          JUNIATA
LANCASTER            LEBANON             LYCOMING
MIFFLIN              MONTOUR             NORTHUMBERLAND
PERRY                POTTER              SCHUYLKILL
SNYDER               SOMERSET            SULLIVAN
TIOGA                UNION               YORK

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory
National Weather Service State College PA
329 PM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023

Lycoming PA-Sullivan PA-
329 PM EDT Mon Aug 7 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
  counties, Lycoming and Sullivan.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 329 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
    thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
    shortly in the advisory area.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Ralston.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!