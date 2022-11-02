Harrisburg, Pa. — Voters with mail-in ballots should now return their ballots by hand to their county elections offices, according to Acting PA Secretary of State Leigh Chapman.

Election day is Nov. 8 and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All mail-in ballots must be received by the closure of polls for them to be counted. During a press conference Tuesday, Chapman said that hand delivering the ballot to either a county election office, or drop box or satellite election office where available.

The U.S. Postal Service does expedite election mail and average delivery times for ballots is two to three days, according to Chapman.

“For those who still have their mail ballot, I repeat, hand-deliver it as soon as possible to be sure your county election office receives it before the deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Day,” Chapman said Tuesday.

The deadline for Military and overseas ballots is Nov. 15.

Pennsylvania closed its voter registration period with 8,872,968 voters. Of that, 1,419,140 applied for a mail-in ballot with 918,975 already having been returned by noon Tuesday, Chapman said.

The deadline to request mail-in ballots closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

This request from Chapman comes on the same day the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that ballots in undated envelops would not count, according to the Associated Press.

County boards of elections were directed by the court to “segregate and preserve” those ballots.

