The most popular baby names in Pennsylvania 2023 have been released by Names.org.

The official list is based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website and is the most complete record of first name usage in the United States.

For boys, Noah ranks No. 1, followed by Liam and Oliver. For girls, Charlotte, Olivia, and Emma top the list of popular names.

The top ranking “unique” names in Pa. for Boys in Francis at No. 1, followed by Harry and Barry. These are the names most likely to be seen in Pennsylvania, but not the rest of the country.

The top unique names for girls in Pa. include Maryann, Dolores and Rosemarie.

Because Social Security can take quite a while to compile data on the most popular baby names for each year, the website uses data on the actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names of 2023, according to the website.

The formula looks at the 5 most recent years' worth of data from the Social Security Administration to detect any trends.

10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Pennsylvania in 2023:

Noah Liam Oliver Owen Benjamin James Theodore Henry Lucas Jack

10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Pennsylvania in 2023:

Charlotte Olivia Emma Sophia Ava Amelia Harper Evelyn Isabella Mia

To see the full list, visit Names.org: Top Baby Names From Pennsylvania.

