Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) delivered his farewell speech on the Senate floor, following nearly two decades in Congress.

Father of three and married for 25 years, Toomey said he plans to spend the next 25 letting his wife know how much he appreciates her sacrifice to allow him to persue his passions.

Toomey joined the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania in 2011. His platform included economic and job growth, restoring fiscal responsibility, and creating stronger, safer communities.

The senator served on the Senate's Banking, Budget, and Finance committees.

Senator Toomey previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives for six years. He pledged to limit himself to three terms, and therefore did not seek re-election to the House in 2004.

In addition to his public service, the senator has also worked in the financial services industry, served as president of the Club for Growth, and owned and operated a small restaurant chain in the Lehigh Valley with his brothers.

A graduate of Harvard University, he lives in the Lehigh Valley.

Watch Toomey's full address here:

