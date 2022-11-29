Theft generic pd lights
Warren Center, Pa. — A thief broke into a building and stole nearly $300 worth of tools, state police say.

The theft happened sometime between Sept. 16-21, according to Trooper Jason Goss of the Towanda State Police. A 60-year-old man from Apalachin, NY, reported the items missing from a building on Little Meadows Road, court records show.

The unknown thief got into an unlocked and unoccupied structure and stole two Makita chainsaws, a Dolmar chainsaw, a steel chain saw, a 500-foot roll of Romex wire, 2 cordless Milwauke power tools and a Craftsman ratchet set. 

All the items stolen were used and older models, police noted. The total value of the tools taken is approximately $295. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the state police barracks at 570-265-2168.

