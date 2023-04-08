Mill Hall, Pa. — An 18-month-old was killed Wednesday after being run over by a grain wagon, police say.

First responders were called to the 700 block of East End Mountain Road in Lamar Township just after 4:30 p.m., according to Mill Hall police. Witnesses said a family member was using a skid loader to push a loaded feed wagon, but didn't realized the toddler was behind the rear wheel of the wagon.

Despite efforts of emergency personnel, the child succumbed to injuries sustained after being run over.

The incident was deemed accidental, according to officials.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.