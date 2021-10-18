Old Lycoming Township, Pa. -- A four-year old toddler is in stable condition at UPMC Williamsport after falling from a second story during an attempt at retrieving a toy.

Police were dispatched at 12:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Mill Ln., according to the Old Lycoming Police Department.

According to police, the toddler was playing with siblings when the incident occurred. The child fell from a screened window and landed on a concrete slab.

Police, fire, and EMS were on the scene to administer aid to the child. According to the report, the parent of the child was tending to another child when the incident occurred.