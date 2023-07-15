Bloomsburg, Pa. — A three-year-old girl was critically injured after she was thrown from a vehicle during a crash on Interstate 80 Friday morning.

The toddler was a rear passenger in an Acura SUV that crashed after the driver tried passing a tractor trailer near Mile Marker 240 around 8:30 a.m., according to Bloomsburg State Trooper Jason Raynes.

The driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Felix Cubero Roman of Cleveland, Ohio, was passing a Freightliner tractor trailer near the Lime Ridge/Berwick interchange when he clipped the rear driver's side of the trailer, Raynes said. The Acura spun out and slammed into a guide rail on the left side of the road. The impact ejected the little girl from the vehicle, according to reports.

Three other passengers in the SUV, 23-year-old Gepsy Serano, Angela Ruiz, 22, and Yefferson Velasquez, 20, all of Cleveland, suffered only minor injuries, Raynes said.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Liss Roger, 55, of Chicago Heights, IL, was not injured.

