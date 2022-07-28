South Williamsport, Pa. — The Little League Baseball World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and part of the party is adding to the Hall of Excellence. Todd Frazier is one of the program's most notable graduates, starting as a Little Leaguer and eventually competing in Major League Baseball and the Olympic Games.

“More than 20 years since he helped lead the Toms River East Little League team to the 1998 Little League Baseball World Series championship, Todd Frazier continues to be synonymous with our iconic event each summer,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“Since his time as a player here in Williamsport, and throughout his entire MLB and Olympic Baseball career, Todd has been a tremendous supporter, friend, and advocate of the Little League program and we are honored to welcome him into our Hall of Excellence this year as we celebrate 75 years of this incredible event.”

Frazier was part of the 1998 Little League World Series Championship team from Toms River, New Jersey East American Little League, often called "The Beast from the East." He has been regarded as a hero in Williamsport, having the remarkable and unusual record of hitting a home run in every game he played in (except one). In the five games his team played, he went 9-for-15 with four home runs including a grand slam; drove in 10 RBI; and scored 11 runs.

In the Championship Game alone, he went 4-for-4 with a lead-off home run and was the winning pitcher. Following his team’s iconic run, Mr. Frazier had the unique opportunity to stand alongside then-New York Yankee shortstop and fellow Little League graduate, Derek Jeter, a photo that would be remembered for years to come.

After his Little League career, Frazier attended Rutgers University. A first-round draft pick, Frazier was the first Little League World Series graduate to win the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby. He won the derby in 2015, the same year that his parents, Charlie and Joan, were named Little League Parents of the Year.

Frazier is a two-time All-Star from his 10-year MLB career and helped lead Team U.S.A. to a gold medal at the 2006 World University Championship in Havana. He also helped the U.S. win a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He announced his retirement from baseball on April 5, 2022.

Still, Mr. Frazier's legacy lives on. Last year, he watched his nephew, Carson Frazier, compete on the very same Toms River East Little League Team during the World Series. Off field, Frazier has been a role model for players, parents, and volunteers, leading relief efforts after Hurricane Sandy and bonding with the Reds’ bat boy, Teddy Kramer, who has Down syndrome, during his time in Cincinnati.

Mr. Frazier joins fellow Little League Baseball World Series graduates Don Beaver (1952), Brian Sipe (1961), Ron Ricks (1962), Lloyd McClendon (1971), Staff Sgt. Wilbert Davis (1975), Pierre Turgeon (1982), Chris Drury (1989), Michael Cammarata (1991), Krissy Wendell (2004), and Austin Dillon (2002) as members of the Hall of Excellence.

