The fourth Sunday of the NFL season rarely brings with it this type of history, but October 3, 2021, will almost assuredly leave a lasting impression on the league’s record books.

With one more touchdown pass, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger will become only the eighth quarterback to amass 400 career touchdown passes, joining such legendary names as Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Farve, Philip Rivers, Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady.

Brady stands on the precipice of an even more impressive record. With a mere 68 yards, Brady will pass Brees and become the NFL’s all-times leader in passing yards. He is set to break the record in prime time, on his long awaited return to New England, where he spent the first 20 years of his career.

Also, former Steeler great Le’Veon Bell returns to NFL action today after being activated off of the Baltimore Raven’s practice squad. Baltimore travels to Denver to take on the Broncos.