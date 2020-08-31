SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is reminding residents that CARES funds to repair or replace their home heating units are available through August 31, 2020, or until funds are spent. The service is available to income-qualifying residents in Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Snyder, and Union counties because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mandy Fox, chief of SEDA-COG’s Weatherization program, said there are still funds left and urged residents to apply.

“Many people are facing financial hardships right now, and we want to let people know these funds are still available. Because it’s summer, many people aren’t thinking about repairing or replacing their heating units, but it’s the perfect time to do repairs since the funds are available and it’s warm out,” Fox said.

Those with malfunctioning heating units should call their county assistance office. The county assistance office will forward the completed referral to SEDA-COG to assign to a subcontractor.

SEDA-COG and its subcontractors will follow Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and use the proper Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) during home visits. SEDA-COG asks those who have been sick, have symptoms or have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 that they reschedule their appointments.

County Assistance Office Numbers: